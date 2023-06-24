Russia blocks Google News after mercenary group rebellion against Vladimir Putin

- Advertisement -

Internet service providers in Russia are prohibiting users from accessing Google News, a news aggregator that usually comes pre-installed on Android phones and tablets. The blockade of the North American platform comes after President Vladimir Putin accused the Wagner mercenary group of “organizing an armed rebellion”. As disclosed on Friday (23) by the NetBlocksat least five providers blocked access to Google News amid tensions between the paramilitaries and Moscow, making it difficult to search for information in different news outlets on the web.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner group, assured that he would “overthrow” the Russian Ministry of Defense after a missile attack allegedly launched by the Russian army hit a base of the mercenaries – who, before, were supporting Putin – in Ukraine. - Advertisement - The Russian president considers the rebellion led by Prigozhin as a “mortal threat” to the state, and says that there will be “inevitable punishments” for those who “chose the path of blackmail and terrorist methods” by joining the paramilitary group. OPPO Find N2 Flip appears in hands-on video confirming design and more

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet regulator, said in March last year – weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine – that it would block the country’s news aggregator after Google stopped advertising in Russia and blocked online content that disseminated information. false to support Moscow. Responsible for censorship on social media and other digital platforms in Russia, the organization is part of Vladimir Putin’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Media.

Russia targeted by trade sanctions

Russian manufacturers were blocked from the market for technological products from countries that joined forces in opposition to the invasion of Ukraine. AMD, Intel, Samsung and other companies stopped supplying electronic components to Russia. To circumvent the sanctions applied by the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and other powers in the technology market — especially in the semiconductor segment — Russia began to carry out transactions with the help of neutral countries, such as China, so that restrictive measures do not affect your trade. There is no regulation that prevents the indirect flow of technological goods to Russian territory, but as reported last Tuesday (20), it is possible that Putin’s opponents create control measures for the most sensitive products, such as semiconductors, which have become a key part of military tactics.

