Russia blocks access to Twitter

Along with the barrage of measures being taken by large companies such as Apple, Google or Microsoft, among many others, a new repression is now being added through social networks such as Snapchat, Facebook or Twitter, which have begun to cancel the broadcast of ads within Russia, as well as the monetization of all Russian advertisers around the world.

A measure that, in the case of this last social network, seems to have been “avoided” by Russia by anticipating this movement with the blocking of access to Twitter for a large part of its population. As reported by Interfax, Russian regulator Roskomnadzor said it was complying with a February 24 request from the Russian Prosecutor General.

The company had previously confirmed that its service was “restricted for some people in Russia” and there were widespread reports of throttling. Now, it seems that Russia is looking to make Twitter completely inaccessible, just as it has done with Facebook . Twitter said earlier this week that it would label all tweets with links to Russian state media, as social media companies have rushed to limit the influence of RT and Sputnik.

We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible. —TwitterSupport (@TwitterSupport) February 26, 2022

While Twitter did not initially respond to these comments, a company spokesperson has recently stated that, at least for now, they haven’t seen “anything significantly different” compared to the previous limitations under which its service in Russia was already operating. “We’re aware of the reports, but we don’t currently see anything significantly different from what we previously shared that would point to a lockdown.the company said in a statement.