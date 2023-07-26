Russia Attacking With ‘Unusual Number’ of Carrier Killer Missiles: Intelligence

- Advertisement -

Russia is launching “unusual” numbers of carrier killer missiles, among others, at urban areas in southern Ukraine.

The Kh-22 missile is inaccurate when used this way and exceptionally dangerous.

Its reported use in recent attacks on Odesa indicates Russia is continuing to engage in indiscriminate destruction.

Russia has been firing an “unusual number” of missiles designed to sink aircraft carriers and their accompanying battle groups at areas of southern Ukraine lately, specifically the port city of Odesa, per Western intelligence. It has been happening for a week now.

The Kh-22 Storm, which NATO calls the AS-4 Kitchen, is a massive, nearly 40-foot-long anti-ship missile that weighs over six tons and carries a roughly 2,000-pound warhead. It’s wildly inaccurate over land and known for causing significant collateral damage.

The Tupelov Tu-22M supersonic bomber can carry up to three Kh-22 missiles, an anti-ship weapon that Russia has been using against Ukraine’s urban areas.

Russian Defence Ministry/Getty Images





While the original missiles were first fielded in the 1960s, the upgraded Kh-22M introduced a decade later can be launched from well over 300 miles away by Tu-22M Backfire bombers able to carry not just one but three of these missiles.

These supersonic weapons have historically represented a formidable stand-off threat to NATO’s carriers, but in Ukraine, Russia is not using them against navy ships and is instead launching them at land targets.

An aerial view of the damaged building after Russian missile attacks in Odessa, Ukraine on July 25, 2023. Multiple missile strikes on the city of Odessa, classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, caused damage to at least 20 historic buildings including Odessa cathedral.

The latest targets of the Kh-22 and other Russian missiles have been parts of southern Ukraine following the collapse of a key grain deal. Russia apparently believes Ukraine is storing military equipment in the area and is no longer inclined to avoid targeting it.

Even if Ukraine were doing that, Russian strikes aren’t hitting those targets. They are instead battering non-military targets like grain silos, ports, and landmarks in Odesa’s historic city center, according to the most recent intelligence update from the UK defense ministry.

Not only have the Russian strikes, which involve a variety of different missiles, killed and wounded innocent Ukrainian civilians, but dozens of historic sites like the Orthodox cathedral in Odesa have been severely damaged, prompting outrage from Ukraine’s leadership.

“Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral … There can be no excuse for Russian evil,” Zelenskyy said in response to an attack that killed one and injured 22 people. He warned that Russia will lose this war and vowed to retaliate for what he called an act of terrorism.

In an aerial view, the Transfiguration Cathedral heavily damaged by Russian missile on July 23, 2023 in Odesa, Ukraine.

In an aerial view, the Transfiguration Cathedral heavily damaged by Russian missile on July 23, 2023 in Odesa, Ukraine.





Regardless of which missiles struck what exactly in Odesa and other southern cities, reports that the Kh-22 was among the weapons lobbed at these urban centers indicates the perpetuation of a troubling pattern of Russian devil-may-care targeting.

As the British defense ministry notes, “since the start of the war, Russia’s strike campaign has been characterised by poor intelligence and a dysfunctional targeting process,” and it doesn’t seem particularly deterred by collateral damage and civilian casualties.

The Kh-22 has a radar that can’t discriminate as well as those of Russia’s precision guided missiles, making the weapon’s use against cities notably reckless.

The missile is difficult to shoot down though, making it less vulnerable than other weapons to Ukraine’s capable air defenses. It is also a lot less valuable than certain precision guided missiles, which Russia is running low on after expending them more quickly than it can replenish them. Essentially, this missile fills a capability gap but without the accuracy.

Workers clean up the destruction caused by a rocket attack at Military Descent a day after the rocket attack in Odessa. According to the Operational Command “South”, the Russian forces fired missiles in Odesa on the night of July 23, 2023, with 5 types of missiles of all types based: Caliber, Onyx, Kh-22, Iskander-M.

Viacheslav Onyshchenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images





Those advantages to Russia, however limited they may be given the targets being struck, come at a cost being paid by Ukrainian civilians, and there may be a point to that.

“This type of missile leads to the greatest human casualties, because the missile is extremely inaccurate,” Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said in a statement provided to The New York Times following an attack earlier this year.

In January, a Kh-22 anti-ship missile slammed into an residential structure in Dnipro, a decent-sized city in central Ukraine, killing scores of people and wounding many others. There are no indications the apartments were a legitimate target.

Yuriy Ihnat, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, said in the aftermath that the Kh-22 missile that hit an apartment block “is designed to destroy aircraft carrier groups at sea,” adding that “there is no explanation or justification” for using it to attack “a densely populated city.”

Yet these kinds of attacks have happened repeatedly throughout the war.

In another attack in June 2022, the Kh-22 was used in a strike on the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, where fires spread in the wake of the initial strike. The horrific attack against a civilian target killed at least 20 people and injured nearly 60 others.

Intelligence reports that “unusual” numbers of these destructive missiles are being launched at Odesa and the surrounding area may speak to Russia’s desperation or indifference to hitting their intended target, assuming it’s not intentional.

As one missile expert previously told Insider about Russia using the Kh-22 against Ukraine’s cities, it’s possible that “cruelty is the point.”