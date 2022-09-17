Runtime, new free platform for series and movies

- Advertisement -

It recently started operating in Spain , a new totally free video-on-demand where you can find and , in the style of Plex TV and the like.

It is not that there is a lack of free entertainment alternatives based on the VOD model, but just in case, here is one more that looks bad, although it has the same buts as the rest of the options in its category: the available catalog is reduced (about a thousand titles), old and not renewed very often. In exchange, of course, is that it is free, so if you are not very demanding, it can do the job for you.

Be careful, demanding in quotes, and it is that in Runtime you will find a bit of everything, also quality content, only very seen. As soon as you enter the site you will see titles like A Bronx Story, The 3:10 train, The mercenaries, Road, REC, howls, eXistenZ, scream 4, The Machinist, Short circuit… almost everything is movies, yes.

Series are the least, including some that you can already find on other free platforms such as RTVE Play, such as Ana and the 7, Curro Jimenezor weird things like The Day of the Triffids or the crappy Conan series they made years ago, as well as the occasional documentary… Let’s say that the background of movies is the most attractive, although for tastes, colors.

And then there are the live channels, thematic channels that are constantly broadcasting movies, series or documentaries (Thematic means action channel, comedy, crime, romance, classics…).

Regarding the support and technical characteristics of Runtime, the quality of the content will depend a lot on when. So a movie like A Bronx Story (1995) you will have it at 1080p, while with the crappy Conan series you will have to settle for seeing it in 4:3. Yes indeed, everything is dubbed into Spanish and without the possibility of selecting the original version with subtitles.

On the other hand, Runtime has a web application (which you can use without even registering, although if you want to be able to add content to your list or pick up the playback at the point you left off, it is essential to open an account), mobile applications for Android and iOS , applications for systems and devices such as Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, or for smart TVs from many brands.

Needless to say, Runtime does not provide anything especially relevant with the free options that are available today, let alone if you are a subscriber to a paid service. But if you don’t want to spend a penny, it never hurts to lavish this type of alternatives… paid for by advertising, must be added; although compared to traditional television, they are a luxury.

Or what is the same: you lose nothing by trying Runtime.