Running out of storage? 300TB SSDs are coming soon

2026 at the latest, this is the release window for the first 300 TB memory disks from Pure Storage. As much to warn you, you will not have the means to buy some.

SSD manufacturers are in a race for transfer speeds, but not only. The issue of storage capacity is also a major part of manufacturers’ strategy. And we could witness in the coming years a surge in the storage space offered by this type of disk.

The American company Pure Storage has unveiled an ambitious schedule, aiming to design SSDs with 100 TB of storage this year. It also plans to produce 200TB drives by 2024 and 300TB by 2026 at the latest.

300TB of storage, but that’s not for your PC

“Our plan for the next two years is to take our competitive position in the hard drive market to a whole new level”says Alex McMullan, chief technology officer at Pure Storage, to the publication Blocks & Files. “Today we are shipping 24TB and 48TB drives. You can expect a number of announcements from us at our Accelerate conference regarding increasingly larger drive sizes, with our stated ambition to ‘have disk capacities of 300TB, by 2026, if not sooner’let the executive know.

To do this, the company will have to multiply the layers of its SSDs. Currently, its products contain between 112 and 160 per unit. According to Pure Storage, expect to see discs with 400 to 500 layers in the coming years.

Several questions still remain unanswered. The first relates to the price, and we suspect that we will have to wait a long time to see the first affordable 300 TB SSDs arrive for the general public. The target will be exclusively professional for a very long time. The second question concerns the very feasibility of the project. Is this an announcement effect to get people talking about your brand? Industry heavyweights are much more measured in their ambitions, Toshiba aiming for 40 TB by 2026, but with MAS-MAMR and HAMR storage technologies. Still in HAMR, Seagate plans to deliver 50 TB hard drives in 2025 and 100 TB by 2023.

Source : Blocks & Files