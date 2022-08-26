Runiversalis, the encyclopedia that Russia proposes as a replacement for Wikipedia

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the digital world has also become polarized. Between blockades issued from the West and vetoes issued from Russia, there were very few platforms and companies with an international reach that did not take sides.

During this last time, Wikipedia, given its communitarian and informative vocation, has continued to operate under its traditional dynamics. However, some questions arose from Russia regarding the editorial nature of the platform. This led to the appearance of a totally local alternative: , where they state that with respect to the ongoing war, the Russian point of view will be narrated exclusively.

- Advertisement -

Runiversalis and its purpose to replace Wikipedia

As stated by the russian press at the time, the Runiversalis manifest states that the project’s servers are located in Russia and that its articles are edited “in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Russian Federation and with respect for traditional values”. This also includes “publish only the Russian version of the events taking place in Ukraine”according to what the developers pointed out in previous statements.

This project was released on June 9. However, its real media impact began on August 23, the day on which this site was publicized through Telegram by the deputy of the State Duma, Anton Gorelkin, referring to the “Russian Internet ”.

Runiversalis arose as a fork of the official Russian Wikipedia edition, using the same content manager (MediaWiki) and an initial database of 9,000 articles, extracted from the 1.85 million articles that the Russian Wikipedia has.

- Advertisement -

According to Russian deputy Gorelkin, the developers of this new encyclopedia transfer their articles from Wikipedia, “cleaning them of propaganda and harmful content.” For its part, the staff of Runiversalis affirms that it groups “former editors and administrators of the Russian Wikipedia”.

Little more than a day after its media impact began, Runiversalis reported a fall. Via Telegram, its developers acknowledged the problems, but attributed them to an unusual overload of traffic, presumably fueled by the growing interest of its visitors. However, after hours and with the confirmation of their hosting providers, the staff of the encyclopedia project recognized that the failure suffered met the conditions of a DDoS attack.

A few hours ago, the site was up and running again. However, when visiting your domain (руни.рф) no longer openly displays any content, limiting its access to registered users.

- Advertisement -

Before, according to the ukrainian pressthe cover of Runiversalis had a block of propaganda materials about the war in Ukraine on its cover, preserving part of the characteristic structure of Wikipedia, such as the section dedicated to news topics, the quote of the day, the article of the day and a compendium of curiosities

Apart from the propagandistic vision with which events related to the recent war are presented, the differences with Wikipedia go beyond that. Runiversalis is intended to become a genuine alternative to Wikipedia, paving the way for its eventual ban.

“Runiversalis enforces the laws of Russia, not the United States (…) In practice, this means that to describe, for example, homosexuality, editors will not start from what is written in Western scientific journals that have succumbed to the pressure of the LGBT lobby (as they do on Wikipedia, imposing the propaganda of homosexuality as a “norm”), but of traditional ideas about the relationship between men and women»is part of what can also be read on the project’s Telegram channel, referring to the supporting principles of this Russian initiative.