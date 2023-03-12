5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleRumors return about the health functions in the AirPods

Rumors return about the health functions in the AirPods

Tech NewsTech GiantsApple

Published on

By Brian Adam
airpods pro.jpg
airpods pro.jpg
- Advertisement -

Between the launch of the first AirPods Pro, one of the rumors that arose was that they would have the ability to obtain health data to offer it to their user on site. Functions such as beats per minute as well as cardiovascular status including the level of oxygen expenditure. Finally the AirPods Pro were released but they did not have or offer health data. But the new rumors return to the charge and it seems that it will come true in a few years.

The rumor does not indicate when we would have that capability in the AirPods. But measuring health parameters is a good idea

I remember many years ago, that there were headphones launched by Samsung that were capable of measuring certain health parameters. They were a real dud and in an update, that (in)ability was removed. Those measurements came to the fore when talking about the release of the AirPods Pro. But to this day nothing is known you are welcome from these functions that can be interesting.

- Advertisement -

The rumor comes back with force. It seems that Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, has information that may suggest that the AirPods of the future, in a year or two, maybe, could bring with them health functions. Not a bad idea, considering that More and more people play sports with Apple earphones.

However, the data that would be obtained at first would not have much to do with sport. I explain. It seems that the data that would be obtained would be related to hearing health. It would be the beginning, because let’s remember that there are patents which indicate that AirPods could perfectly collect biometric data exportable to health data, such as heart rate and sinus rhythm. In 2017, there was already talk of a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to monitor heart rate and characterize blood flow in the skin of the ear. An electrocardiogram sensor, impedance cardiography, galvanic skin response, VO2 detection and thermometers included.

Whatsapp is about to introduce Stories to the chat list

Everything is beginning. Let it begin by monitoring hearing abilities. Then cardiac sensors and so on until we can have almost the same measurements on the wrist with the Apple Watch. It is always good to be taken care of by smart devices. Remember that when talking about the measurements of the clock, nobody gave a penny and now they save lives everywhere.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

What is Apple Music Classical and how it works

Apple Music Classical is the new classical music streaming platform launched by Apple. To...
Microsoft

Free games from the Epic Games Store were redeemed 700 million times in 2022

It has already become a tradition among PC gamers to take advantage of promotions...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.