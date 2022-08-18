Rumors indicate that Huawei should not launch the Mate 50X

The vast majority of smartphone manufacturers a complete family of high-end devices. In this case, they differ by very small details, such as screen size or an extra lens on the camera. , in turn, is no exception to this custom and is expected to launch the Mate 50 along with its variants in September. That said, one of the models that some people were hoping would appear is the Mate 50X, which is supposed to be a pretty powerful device. However, this device should not show up at the launch event of the new Mate line devices. At least, that’s what the on the Chinese social network Weibo say.

This means that the Chinese manufacturer must show the public its four variants: the standard, the Mate 50 Pro, the Mate 50 RS and a version called Porsche Edition. In this way, fans who appreciate the company’s X line will have to miss the franchise that has not appeared with new cell phones since the Huawei Mate 20 X. Be that as it may, Huawei should launch the new Mate 50 with XMAGE as one of the big news. In principle, it is a technology that serves to improve the photographs taken with the device. In this way, it will leave each record with more vivid colors and much more detail, maintaining the tradition of good photographer smartphones, such as the P50 launched in 2021.

As for the Mate 50X, it is worth remembering that they are just rumors without official confirmation. So, those who still have hope will keep dreaming of a new device that could be the successor to the Mate 20 X Netflix updates to protect your screen from accidental keystrokes