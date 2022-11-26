Rumors debunked: Apple not interested in buying Manchester United

THE apple not interested in making the acquisition of the Manchester United and it doesn’t even have plans for that at the moment. The information comes from a person connected to the matter, who denied the recent rumors. The rumors, in turn, appeared in the British tabloid “The Daily Star”, which mentioned a purchase of the English club by the apple for US$ 7 billion. Manchester United was also in the news recently after disclosing that they terminated their contract with star Cristiano Ronaldo. Including, the player was the first person to reach the mark of 500 million followers on Instagram🇧🇷 The portal MacRumours managed to make contact with the people who denied the rumor about the sale of the club.

It is worth mentioning that the English team is evaluating strategic alternatives to grow. Currently, the family Glazer is the current owner of Manchester United and there is a possibility of sale. However, if that happens, Apple should not be the buyer, even if it could in theory do so. - Advertisement - At least for now, Apple’s involvement in sports continues in other ways. For example, the apple even closed the transmission of MLS games, the United States soccer league, on its streaming service. The contract will last for 10 years and the value will be around US$ 250 million (R$ 1.3 billion per season)



