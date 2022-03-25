Rumor: Possible 15-inch MacBook Air by 2023

Recent rumors yesterday indicated that Apple would be working in new model MacBook Air 15-inch. This design would be thought for a possible launch during the year 2023.

At the moment there are not many details. However, this new MacBook would make a lot of sense, apart from being a model perfect for its screen size for many users.

A 15-inch MacBook Air?

Traditionally, Apple has lumped screen size in with the power of its MacBooks. For example, the MacBook Air with a small screen (11 inches) and a very modest power. The MacBook Pro offered slightly larger screen sizes (going up to 17 inches) and a few other higher specs.

Seen from one side of the equation, that made a little more sense. If you want a machine powerful and suitable for running professional audiovisual applications, you probably need a decent sized screen. So the pro specs should mean a slightly larger screen.

Either way, it seems that Apple forgot to look at the other side. People may want a larger screen, but this is without needing a lot of semi-professional-grade processing power. Those people were forced to pay the hefty premium for a MacBook Pro when they didn’t need more powerful processors.. Although the average user looks for good quality, practicality and efficiency, this power is not necessary, which would allow a reduction in price.

There are many reasons why people might want a 15-inch MacBook Air. In addition to the possibility of working with two windows, one next to the other. You do not necessarily have to use professional applications for benefits of this type. A student can have a web page open while writing an assignment. An enthusiastic cook may have a recipe while making the list etc etc. There are many examples like these among users.

Another reason could be that older users with impaired vision need a larger screen for usability and practicality. Another interesting option is for multimedia consumption, YouTube videos, streaming content, etc.

In fact, people have been asking for MacBook Air with a bigger screen for many years. Zac Hall, for example, in 2016.

My hope has been for a MacBook that prioritizes “thinness” over power, thus offering a larger screen in a lighter casing. Larger MacBooks are heavier and 11-inch, 12-inch, and 13-inch screens aren’t ideal for me full-time […] My favorite MacBook out there right now is the 12-inch with a Retina display. Last year I really liked the new machine during my initial review, and the second generation improves on power and battery life. It’s fine for typing and light photo and video editing. However, I sold my MacBook earlier this year as I found the screen space too limited for comfortable everyday use.

9to5Mac staff writer Chance Miller wrote just a month ago:

In my opinion, this larger MacBook Air would be identical to the 13-inch model in every way, but with a larger screen. It would emphasize the slim and light form factor, taking the 13-inch slim and light design and scaling it up to 16 inches. It shouldn’t be more powerful. Just give me the MacBook Air with a 16-inch screen and a larger battery to offset the battery hit of that larger screen size This would be the ultimate portable MacBook for me, and probably a lot of other people. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a big machine, but its 3-pound weight makes it noticeable in your backpack. If you need the power that the 16-inch MacBook Pro brings, it’s a great option. In my case, however, I don’t need that power, but I do need the 16-inch screen.

Non-tech-savvy friends often ask questions about which laptop they should buy, and after asking them about their use, they usually get one of these prompts in response:

If the budget is tight and you don’t have an iPhone: A Windows Laptop.

If they have an iPhone or a larger budget, a MacBook Air, unless they are dedicated to photo or video editing, in this case they opt for a MacBook Pro or the recent Mac Studio.

However, there are definitely people who want a bigger screen without needing more power because they are simply not for professional use. So we usually respond with the bad news that you can’t have one without the other at the price premium that entails.

Of course, Apple would risk cannibalizing some MacBook Pro sales, but the company has always said it’s not afraid to do so. In fact, for a few years now, Apple has pitched the iPad as a MacBook replacement for many of those users.