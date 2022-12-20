Rumor points to new Pro Display XDR monitors and more

- Advertisement -

The new year could bet Apple for a new resolution, for the development of completely new external monitors, among which is a new Pro Display XDR. This is according to some recent new rumors this week.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his new Power On newsletter, Apple may be developing some new projects including new external monitors. In these new works would be an updated monitor of the Pro Display XDR, that arrived at the time together with the Intel Mac Pro of the year 2019.

According to Gurman, it also points out other issues such as the date, since these could come until after a new Mac Pro is launched, which could arrive in the future soon.

Reports and rumors also comment that the Cupertino company is putting its efforts into Apple Silicon monitors. You can notice this Apple technology, for example, in the Studio Display to be able to use the image processing in the webcam, among other things.

New Pro Display XDR coming soon

The arrival of new Apple monitors it seems that they could arrive next year along with many other projects such as new Macs from Apple Silicon. Gurman indicates that once Apple launches the new Mac Pro, an issue that the same company confirmed publicly. The Mac could have arrived from this same 2022, according to the two-year transition calendar, although this new model would be arriving the following year.

Among the details is also the waiting list for the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new iMac with the M3 processor would also be arriving.

In addition, we already have evidence of the type of technology that Apple has, for example, the Studio Display, as well as the Mac Studio that arrived at the beginning of 2022. However, the launch also had certain details that could delay them, such as the webcam problem that was widely discussed.

The journalist, Mark Gurman, did not indicate other added data about what these new Pro Display XDR monitors could be, but there seems to be an update for them. Comments and theories indicate that perhaps 6K resolution or even higher, as well as higher prices.

Remember that the Pro Display XDR Original arrived from June 2019 accompanying the premiere of the Mac Pro. The 32-inch screen offers up to 6K, along with 1,600 nits of maximum brightness and a contrast ratio of 1 million to 1.

The screen has a 6016 × 3384 resolution and more than 20 million pixels and can exceed one billion colors. While on the other hand, Apple’s Studio Display only offers 5K, although it is more affordable if you have macOS.