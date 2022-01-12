Apple

Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro Features First Megapixel Increase …

As we are still several months away from Apple introducing the next generation of iPhone, a report confirms that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a significant improvement in their cameras with a 48MP sensor. An iPhone 14 Pro with a possible upgrade to its camera A report from TrendForce Regarding shipments of camera modules, it confirms that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a new main sensor, going from 12MP to 48MP. A 48 million pixel main camera is expected to be introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro series (unofficial name) that Apple will launch this year, further reducing the 12 million pixel products to a 15% share in 2022. This isn’t the first time a report has expected Apple to update its iPhone 14’s camera sensors. It was mentioned twice by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in 2021 that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature this improved sensor. He wrote in the spring that “the standard rear cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to 48 megapixels, a 4-fold increase over the 12 megapixel sensor on the iPhone 12.”

Kuo seems to be sure that the 48-megapixel specification is only intended for Pro models, Kuo also doesn’t discuss the details of the 2x zoom or ultra-wide lenses, suggesting that the 48-megapixel update is exclusive to the main wide camera.

Apart from that, we also expect Apple to introduce a new design for these models, with a different type of notch, most likely a perforated or pill-shaped design.

Quality over quantity

Expert analysts on the subject mention that although Apple could be preparing this technological leap, we have already noticed that this does not necessarily mean that the final output resolution is 48MP: it can remain at 12MP, this is because more is not always better. when it comes to megapixels.

It’s important to mention that while more megapixels theoretically means more detail when displaying photos at larger sizes, there is a major downside to doing so on the same size sensor. Increasing more pixels in the same space means that each pixel has to be smaller and that increases noise at low light levels.

Apple prefers pixels to megapixels

When you think about how many of our most important photos were taken in low light, that’s a big deal. Children playing indoors, candlelight dinners, blowing out birthday cake candles, gathering friends in restaurants, sleeping babies – these are all examples of scenarios where you want to get photos in low light but from the best possible quality.

Apple has consistently ignored the megapixel wars, instead targeting large pixels to provide the best possible low-light shooting.

It seems like a very likely gamble that Apple will use a technology known as “four-cell combination output mode,” in which the sensor is 48 MP, but they are grouped into groups of four pixels to produce a high-quality 12 MP image. .