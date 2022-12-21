Rumor arises about the possible arrival of Apple TV to mobile phones and tablets with Android

Apple needs to find a balance between seeking to increase subscription revenue to its different and varied services and continuing to maintain the exclusivity of some of its most veteran and iconic services for its devices.

Hence, we have seen services like Apple TV expand beyond the border of Apple devices, as has also been the case with Apple Music, while the popular messaging service for iOS and iPadOS users, iMessage, continue to be available exclusively for Apple computers and devices, despite increasing pressure from users and companies like Google, for the company with the bitten apple to launch a native version of iMessage for Android devices.



A logical expansion

- Advertisement -

In this regard, there are now rumors that Apple could be working on a new expansion for its Apple TV video-on-demand servicenow seeking to reach users with devices under the Android operating system, according to suggests user ShrimpAppleProwhich has a high record of hits, pointing out that the Apple TV application for Android would already be in the internal testing phase.

It should be noted that Apple TV is already present on Android TV devices after its initial landing on Sony televisions to gradually expand to all devices under Android TVso it is not unreasonable that Apple also seeks to increase the share of subscribers to its video-on-demand service, now approaching all those who have an Android mobile or tablet.

This would give Apple the ability to further increase its revenue through Apple TV, and compete more closely with Netflix, as well as serve as a broader gateway for some users to also be encouraged to purchase Apple devices in the future for to be able to have access to all the services that Apple makes exclusively available to its devices.

For now, all you have to do is take it as a rumor since there is still no official confirmationand more than in case of being totally true, there is still the possibility that Apple decides down the road to cancel its possible launch.

- Advertisement -

And in the meantime, Apple doesn’t bother bringing iMessage to Android or implementing RCS technology for iOS users, although the new EU Digital Services Law may push them to do so.