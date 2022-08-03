Rumble can continue with its antitrust complaint against Google

Rumble, the Canadian alternative to YouTube, will be able to with the lawsuit Google, established in 2021, thanks to the decision of Judge Haywood Gilliam, who has decided to ignore Google’s allegations and requests.

From Rumble they understand that Google uses its dominant position to favor YouTube over rival video platformsnoting how the results pointing to Rumble are “buried” within the result relation.



Clashes of small against technological giants

Google justifies itself by pointing out that the results that point to Rumble have the highest rating it deserves, being in similar tune with the position given by other search engines such as Microsoft’s Bing, Yahoo Search and DuckDuckGo.

In its defense, Google says that:

Google attempts to return search results that are likely to satisfy consumers, regardless of whether those results include content found on Google’s YouTube service.

In this situation, they even asked the court to divide the arguments of the lawsuit and dismiss substantial parts of the reasoning, as well as to eliminate those parts of the lawsuit that point to the pre-installation of the YouTube application for Android.

For the judge, The arguments put forward by Google are not convincing enough, so it does not continue with the requests made by Google, allowing Rumble to continue with the process, which is still at an early stage.

From Rumble they understand that they have not achieved the expected success because of Google and its way of favoring its ecosystem in the results against the competition. Rumble also encourages legislators to carry out a law that limits self-preferences to technology companies.

At the moment it is unknown how the lawsuit could take place, although it is not the only one that is made against a technological giant, since Parler also initiated an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on similar dates.

They are cases of David against Goliath, where it remains to be seen who will win in each case.

Via: TheVerge