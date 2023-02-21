5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsEuropeRule of law issues in most EU countries remain unaddressed: Report

Rule of law issues in most EU countries remain unaddressed: Report

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 6f23af88 48c1 55b4 9dbf 3ad3b52bcab2 7417194.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 6f23af88 48c1 55b4 9dbf 3ad3b52bcab2 7417194.jpg
- Advertisement -

Most European Union countries are letting rule of law concerns remain unaddressed making it easier for extremist views to come to the fore, a new NGO report has found.

The fourth annual rule of law report released on Tuesday by Liberties concluded that most EU countries made “little effort” over the past 12 months to resolve documented rule of law issues.

Poland and Hungary are once more flagged as the “worst offenders” with further measures rolled out to centralise power, silence opponents, control public opinion and ensure election victories despite attempts by Brussels to rein them in. 

- Advertisement -

For the watchdog, the reforms demanded by Brussels under threat of withholding EU cash would “lead to only modest improvements” in both countries.

Italy and Sweden have meanwhile been dubbed “fast learners” following election victories by right-wing coalitions that have led to “a sharp increase in rhetorical attacks against NGOs and the media by both of these new governments,” Liberties said in a press release. 

- Advertisement -

Compiled by 45 human rights organisations in 18 EU member states, the report also found that it is becoming harder for journalists to do their job in many countries, with some governments using public broadcasters as their mouthpiece – Poland and Hungary – or because the concentration of private media ownership threatens to influence what the public hears. 

Political influence over the judiciary is also of particular concern with politicians having a say over the picking, promoting and disciplining of judges in countries including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Spain.

Rules and mechanisms in place to stop corruption were meanwhile described as “too weak” in some countries, with a lack of transparency or protection for whistleblowers. 

- Advertisement -

Many governments were also accused of making it harder for non-profit civil society organisations to survive by rolling out new measures allowing them to either dissolve NGOs or through “legal harassment.”

“European governments should realise that by failing to nurture their democracies, they pave the way for extremist politicians who will not hesitate to tear down the whole system,” Balazs Denes, Executive Director of the Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties), said.

“Despite Brussels having allowed itself to be blackmailed into taking half measures, we want to see the EU make full use of the conditionality mechanism for both the Polish and Hungarian regimes. 

“When funds are suspended, it must be at a level that gives [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban and [Leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party Jarosław] Kaczynski no choice but to return democracy to their citizens, because Poland and Hungary need the EU to cope with the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Car Tech

Tesla with problems in its cars due to defects in autonomous driving

At the same time that the electric car market is getting more complicated...
Latest news

First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63K at auction

A first-generation Apple iPhone recently sold for more than $63,356.40 at an auction, according...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.