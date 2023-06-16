Rugged iPhone? Apple files patent to make phone resistant to scratches and more

In addition to imagining a watch with a display that completely covers the user’s wrist, Apple also registered a patent where the company foresees the launch of a more “robust” iPhone. For this, the company must use the material known as “Spatial Composite”.

According to information collected by Patently Apple, this idea was approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and the company’s intention is to make iPhone scratch resistant on the back.

In addition, the Cupertino company also plans to use special materials to make the smartphone’s chassis more resistant to falls. The inventors of these compounds are Apple engineers Christopher Perst and Stephen Lynch.