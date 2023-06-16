HomeTech GiantsAppleRugged iPhone? Apple files patent to make phone resistant to scratches...

Rugged iPhone? Apple files patent to make phone resistant to scratches and more

AppleTech News
Rugged iPhone? Apple files patent to make phone resistant to scratches and more
1686920521 rugged iphone apple files patent to make phone resistant to.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In addition to imagining a watch with a display that completely covers the user’s wrist, Apple also registered a patent where the company foresees the launch of a more “robust” iPhone. For this, the company must use the material known as “Spatial Composite”.

According to information collected by Patently Apple, this idea was approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and the company’s intention is to make iPhone scratch resistant on the back.

In addition, the Cupertino company also plans to use special materials to make the smartphone’s chassis more resistant to falls. The inventors of these compounds are Apple engineers Christopher Perst and Stephen Lynch.

- Advertisement -
Image/Reproduction: Patently Apple.

Apple’s patent is not clear about the materials the company can use to achieve its goal, but the text cites “special compounds” formed by metal and ceramics. This should give the smartphone superior durability and minimal interference to the cell signal.

The King of Fighters XV Requirements: Now Available for Pre-Purchase

This substrate resulting from the mixture presents a moldable matrix and this allows the construction of a smartphone.

Currently, Apple uses “Crystal Shield” technology to protect the screen from scratches, and “Spatial Composite” is supposed to make the back panel more resistant and prevent the iPhone from wearing out so quickly.

However, one must remember that the company only patented the technology. That is, there are chances that the new material will not reach the final product, since mass production tests will need to be carried out.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Philadelphia Zoo: Accidental deaths of 5 meerkats apparently caused by poisoning linked to dye

Philadelphia zoo officials say the recent, sudden deaths of all five of their meerkats...
Tech News

ORBIE Leadership recipient Sheldon Cuffie enables business outcomes through technology and innovation

Sheldon Cuffie has tinkered with technology since he was a kid, and his father...

More like this

X