Rugby 22 Review: the charm of a noble sport

There are sports disciplines that are successfully reproduced in the videogame field, others who struggle to find a minimum of credibility . This is the case of rugby which in the last twenty years has experienced a real boom in the Bel Paese but which has not had video games up to par. Unfortunately, the best titles dedicated to the oval ball date back to the heyday of the first PlayStation and the late Sega Saturn with the legendary Jonah Lomu Rugby of Codemasters . Of course, EA gave us at the beginning of the new millennium a series of good performances with the Rugby series on the black monolith and on PC: the best episode is undoubtedly the one dedicated to the 2007 World Cup won by the Springboks, that is Rugby 08 with witness the legendary captain of the All Blacks Richie McCaw (in the Italian version there were the two Bergamasco brothers).

Then the desert of the Tartars … We had some gasps with Rugby World Cup 2011 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 (also developed by HB Studios), with Rugby Challenge 3 of the “aussie” Wicked Witch Software known above all for the simulations dedicated to the AFL (Australian football) and little else. Coinciding with the beginning of the “Six Nations” it magically appeared on digital stores and on store shelves Rugby 22 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series One / X / S and PC), the new production signed by Eko Software, the French development team that has collected the legacy of the Canadian HB Studios who had made the first episode of the series (Rugby 15). Rugby 18 (if you want to refresh your memory, here is the review of Rugby 18) and 20 had disappointed the expectations of the fans: will Eko Software succeed in the third attempt to finally go to the goal?

Move the oval

Compared to another sport with the oval ball such as American football, rugby pays off from a videogame point of view. difficulty in simulating game actions who continually pass from maul, ruck, breakdown, support, advantage, forward passes, free and set kicks and touches. It is not at all easy to have a fluid game on the screen: Codemasters with the game dedicated to the late All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu was successful, EA too. Let’s immediately dispel any possible doubts: Rugby 22 does not reach those levels but it is not that far. Once you have metabolized the passing game, Eko Software’s simulation works quite well, as does the recycling phase when you are on the ground or when trying to spin the melee closed (structured like a minigame).

Moving the oval from one side of the field to the other is easy, and it is important to measure the strength to serve the farthest partner and cut out the defense, while on the ground a couple of taps on the keys of the pad are enough to quickly get out the ball. You don’t necessarily have to have Antoine Dupont, Beauden Barrett or Faf de Klerk’s double (the Springboks are in the “tarot” version in the game) when attacking the ball: player control works fairly well even if the passage system can be greatly improved and there is some fraction of delay when the button is pressed to start the oval. Compared to Rugby 20 the passage system is much more credible and it is difficult to find exhausts over 20 meters …

Tutorial “without support”

The footwork instead offers a range of movements higher than expected (activated with the right analog stick) and with the various Savea, Barrett, Jaminet it is a pleasure to run in the open field. When the defense increases the pressure, for example, it becomes essential to find the right timing to pass the ball and gain that fraction of a second to put your three-quarters winger in a position to face 1vs 1 against the extreme.

The CPU at the highest levels (there are four) exploits all our uncertainties and the difficulty in mastering a control system that has a lot to offer: the tutorials, unfortunately, are too basic and do not adequately delve into the game mechanics. And it’s a real shame because only by playing it is possible to learn how to tackle in a timely manner, when to take advantage of the tactical play at the foot or how to win a rolling maul. The first matches are thus transformed into a “self-managed” tutorial to try to understand how to direct a kick in a lineout or to learn how to tackle: the beginning is really uphill and it is easy to get discouraged, especially if you are new to rugby.

The foot game

Despite the initial difficulties, the tactical game at the foot turns out to be interesting: we begin to explore the line of the opponents 22 meters with long kicks or with some “up and under” (difficult to take). The physics of the oval leaves more than a doubt: the rebounds on the ground are not very credible and the ball tends to stop almost immediately. As for the simulation side, Rugby 22 needs a nice finishing job.

For example, AI has a tendency to leave their XV players offside when broadening the field with long passes, while tactical foot play is often used in less than ideal situations. Then there is the furious intensity that characterizes breakdowns in reality, and the indiscipline of the players with kicks from the pitch should be more punished. Learning to manage one’s own defensive line is fundamental and above all to dose its forces: the AI ​​will come to our rescue even if it has the annoying tendency to create holes, bringing chaos on the pitch.

On tackles it is recommended to intervene manually even if it takes some time to do it (the camera doesn’t help), while with the ball on the ground, timing and amassing men are key to winning a ruck. It should be noted, then, that closed scrums at the “Legend” level (written just like that) are resolved a little too often in favor of AI. In rugby different tactical modules are used: the most popular are the 1-3-3-1, the 2-4-2 and the 2-2-2-2. The players are deployed in groups called pods (made up of two or three men) that occupy their own area of ​​competence. In Rugby 22 the Eko Software team worked to improve the tactical modules and the overall result is appreciable: there really is a chance to replicate the game showcased by the super powers of the Southern Hemisphere.

Licenses

As for the game modes, Rugby 22 offers the classic “Quick Match” and “Online Match” (it is difficult to find people to compete with), the “Career”, “Championship” and “My Squad” options, which allows you to collect / sell classic player stickers. “Training”, “Events” (used to unlock rewards) and “My Missions” complete the package.

Game uploads, on the other hand, are interspersed with a series of quizzons with multiple answers: by getting them right you can earn experience points to be used to unlock sticker packs or other. The most interesting mode is undoubtedly in Career which allows the player to manage a team created with the usual stickers and to participate in different tournaments / leagues.

Playing friendlies earns credits that can be invested in improving the club and staff: from tackles to sprinting or healing and so on. In friendly matches, the higher the difficulty level you select, the greater the reward. The Championship mode instead gives us the opportunity to play an entire season in the five leagues present: all the teams of the Top 14, the Pro D2 and the URC (where our local Benetton and Zebre play) are officially available, while the Premier League and the elusive Nation’s Trophy are absent.

The licensing problem is also felt in the national teams: England, South Africa and Argentina are present with “alternative” players, while New Zealand, Australia, France, Italy, Ireland, Fiji, Wales, Scotland, Japan and Georgia have been included. The official teams are about sixty (58 to be precise) and there is a lack of tournaments in the Southern Hemisphere (the Rugby Championship in primis). It should be noted, then, the absence of licenses as regards the stadiums.

Had there been an editor, it would have been possible to modify teams and players and limit this problem. We also can’t change any stats or create new players at this time. On a technical level, to see Rugby 22 did not particularly impress us: tested on Xbox Series S it reminded us in some situations a title of a few generations ago (there were bugs and various glitches).

Animations are discreet, while player playback is quite fluctuating – some look similar to their real-life counterparts, others are too generic. As for the game views, there are only two available and they can be changed in height and distance. The commentary is in English while the rest of the game has been localized in Italian.