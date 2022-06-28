Rufus 3.19 allows you to install Windows 11 22H2 without a Microsoft account

- Advertisement -

Rufus 3.19 is the latest version of one of the best apps for creating bootable USB drives. Although it is still in the beta phase, it has an extremely interesting novelty, since it will allow us to install the next version of Windows 11 22H2 without a Microsoft account.

Starting last month, Microsoft made it mandatory to have an Internet connection and a Microsoft account if you wanted to install a trial version of Windows 11 22H2 Pro. If nothing changes, the final version will also require it. Although there are some tricks to bypass them, it’s a big hassle that a good part of users will not like and that are added to the minimum hardware requirements, no less controversial. If you want Windows, it is what it is.

Rufus 3.19

Free and open source, Rufus is ideal for creating bootable installation media. If for Linux distros there are other applications of the same quality, for Windows (in my opinion) it is unrivaled and I recommend it whenever I have the chance, as you will have seen in the guides and tutorials that we publish.

Rufus 3.19 beta, released last weekend, allows skip account requirement from Microsoft (MSA) on Windows 11 22H2. The option will be part of a new selection dialog for customizing Windows 11 settings in Rufus. In this same section, you can also uncheck the TPM and Secure Boot, two options that were added in the previous test version.

Simply download the Windows 11 ISO image; create the installation media with the new Rufus options and install taking care not to be connected to the Internet so that the installer offers you the possibility to use a local account.

Microsoft account – Local account

It has to be said that a online account has advantages such as a better connection with Microsoft applications and cloud services, better synchronization with other computers or access to features such as being able to reset your password from the cloud.

Nevertheless, a local account has no minor advantagessuch as not being linked to a Microsoft online identity that can be hacked and greater privacy, one of the most questionable points of Windows 11 as it was already Windows 10.

Otherwise, we cannot understand Microsoft’s insistence on imposing limitations. You can point out the advantages of your accounts, but in a transparent way and without impositions, leaving it to the user to choose the one that suits him best.

You can download Rufus 3.19 from its repository on GitHub