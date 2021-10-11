Rufus 3.16 beta version lets you skip Windows 11 installation requirements

Creating bootable disks to install operating systems has become a much simpler task since Rufus existed. This is probably the best alternative when it comes to taking operating systems to removable media to install them whenever you want. Now, it proves it with its ability to remove the installation requirements to upgrade to Windows 11.

In that sense, if you have a Windows 11 ISO and want to do a clean installation without the requirements being a problem, we will teach you how to achieve it with Rufus.

So you can remove Windows 11 requirements with Rufus

As we mentioned before, Rufus is a program aimed at creating boot disks for the installation of operating systems. Basically, if you have a USB stick and an ISO image of any Linux distro or Windows system, you can turn it into an installation medium. This is precisely what we will do this time, but taking advantage of an option that the program incorporates by recognizing Windows 11 ISOs.

This is a feature that has landed in version 3.16 of Rufus and that so far works very well in eliminating the installation requirements of Windows 11. The process of use is extremely simple and fast.

In that sense, it begins downloading the app and then run it. In the main window you will have to select the removable media and in the second field click on “Select” to choose the ISO. When detecting that it is a Windows 11 image, the 3rd field called “Image Options” will be enabled and when you display it you will see two options. The one that interests us is “Extended Windows 11 Instalation, which eliminates the requirements to install.

Then it will only be enough to wait for the installation disc to be generated and at the end you will be able to install Windows 11 on any computer regardless of whether it meets the requirements.