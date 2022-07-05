RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070: Nvidia graphics cards will be more powerful than ever

New information about Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace graphics cards has just been released. And according to a source who has repeatedly shown his knowledge on the subject, the next RTX 40 graphics cards from Nvidia should greatly increase in power.

The next generation of RTX 40 Ada Lovelace graphics cards are eagerly awaited by all gamers. Although Nvidia has recently delayed its new graphics cards to varying degrees, several pieces of information have been falling on the American firm’s Ada Lovelace GPAs for several weeks.

We know, for example, that the next generation of Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace RTX 4000 graphics cards could be much more power-hungry than its predecessors, with nearly 800W of energy consumed. Today, new information has leaked.

And according to a very reliable source who has always given exact details on Nvidia’s new range so far, everything suggests that future graphics cards will be seriously ramped up. We will explain everything to you.

The next GeForce RTX 4000 are revealed

This information comes directly from the well-known leaker by the name of Kopite7kimi. This twittos has for some time been very recognized in the media sphere, in part because it reveals for the most part new and accurate information on several subjects. Of course, the information and details he announces for the next Nvidia graphics cards should be taken with a grain of salt. Especially because Nvidia has made no official announcement on the subject.

But still according to him, the future RTX 40 Ada Lovelace graphics cards should be real monsters of power. The leaker thus announces that the RTX 4090 should reach frequencies of 2235 MHz in Base and 2520 MHz in Boost. The card would hold 24 GB of GDDR6X memory with in particular a TGP of 450 watts. If the leaker is telling the truth, the Base frequency increase would be 60%.

As for the RTX 4080, it should presumably hold 16 GB of GDDR6X memory with a TDP of 420 watts. Finally, the RTX 4070 graphics card could hold 10 GB of memory in GDDR6X with a TGP of 300 watts. The launch of the GeForce RTX 40 range could arrive as early as next October.

