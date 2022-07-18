RTX 4090: Nvidia’s new graphics card would arrive alone in 2022

While Nvidia still hasn’t lifted the lid on its next-generation Ada Lovelace graphics card, AIDA64 software has already rolled out an update to support the manufacturer’s upcoming high-end GPU.

The latest AIDA64 update 6.70.6033 includes support for the “ GeForce RTX 4090 » with the AD102 GPU, as well as the new low-end GeForce GTX 1320, and AMD’s new Radeon Pro W6600 server GPU based on Navi 23. It’s pretty amazing to see AIDA64 rolling out an update bringing RTX 4090 support, because its arrival on the market is not expected for at least several months.

As a reminder, the American giant is expected to present its new RTX 4090 graphics card in the fall of 2022, but the precise launch date is currently unknown. In any case, the AIDA64 update comes to confirm that the release is imminent. NVIDIA would then wait for AMD to release its new RDNA 3-based Navi 31 flagship GPU before unlocking its higher-end AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 Ti.

The RTX 4080, RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 would not arrive until 2023

While we expected Nvidia to announce its RTX 4090, RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 at the end of 2022, it now seems that only the RTX 4090 is planned for this year. Indeed, according to information from leaker @Greymon55, which is often accurate, Nvidia has reportedly changed its release schedule and is now planning only one graphics card in 2022.

The leaker reveals that Nvidia will only release the AD102 GPU this year, which corresponds to the RTX 4090. The AD103, AD104 and AD106, or RTX 4080, RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 would have been postponed to 2023. The RTX 4060 was already planned for the month of January 2023, but we imagine that it could also see its output be shifted to arrive after its big sisters.

Moore’s Law is Dead, another leaker, attributes the postponement to too much stock of current-gen graphics cards on Nvidia’s production lines. The partners would prefer to have time to clear current stocksbefore receiving a new generation of GPUs.