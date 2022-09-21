RTX 4090 and RTX 4080: prices in euros revealed, prices soar by 22% in Europe

Last night, Nvidia introduced three new graphics cards, two RTX 4080s and an RTX 4090. These are notably more powerful than the previous generation, but also significantly more expensive.

At its GTC 2022 conference, Nvidia unveiled its new RTX 4090, the most powerful graphics card on the market. This promises performance 2 to 4 times higher than that of the RTX 3090 Ti, and it is therefore normal to see the price of the card skyrocketing. This one is positioned at 1599 dollars for the Founders Edition version, but it is fortunately not the only card presented by Nvidia.

With it, we were able to experience two different RTX 4080s, which are also two to four times faster than the RTX 3080 Ti. The RTX 3080 is therefore offered in a version with 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM from $899and in another faster version with 16 GB of VRAM and more CUDA cores from $1199. These prices unfortunately only concern the United States, and we now know that their prices will explode in France.

On its German site, Nvidia has already revealed the price of all the new graphics cards. The RTX 4090 will be displayed at 1949 euros. With us, the card will therefore be 22% more expensive than the American version.

On the side of RTX 4080, these will be placed at 1099 euros for the version with 12 GB of VRAMand it will be necessary to count 1469 euros for the card with 16 GB of VRAM. These price differences are not entirely a surprise, since Nvidia will have to add VAT of around 20% (slightly different depending on the country) in Europe. It should be remembered that the custom versions will certainly be more expensive, and it is possible that this new generation will also suffer from the same supply problems as the previous one, which could cause prices to soar.

Whatever, the official prices are around what we could expect, which is ultimately pretty good news for consumers. We recall that at the beginning of the month, Apple had increased the price of its latest iPhone 14 by around 35% in Europe, a far cry from the increase applied by Nvidia.