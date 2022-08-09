RTX 4080, RTX 4070: Nvidia has finally decided to reduce the consumption of its graphics cards

On Twitter, the leaker kopite7kimi, who has already revealed a lot of information regarding future graphics from Nvidia, claims that the RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 will ultimately consume less power than expected. In the comments, the players are worried: did the manufacturer have to make sacrifices in terms of performance to achieve this result?

Over the leaks, the contours of the future RTX 4000 are emerging. If nothing is official yet, one thing is certain: graphics cards will be real monsters of power. We know, for example, that the RTX 4070 Ti will be equivalent to the strike force of the current RTX 3090 Ti, while the flagship of this generation, the RTX 4090, will be 82% more powerful than the RTX 3090.

Suffice to say that players are more and more impatient to see what gives such a beast in their PCs, although it does not lose sight that this power has a price: energy . Indeed, with an RTX 4000 sporting a consumption of 800W and another which could even reach 900 W, the electricity bill already promises to be high for those who manage to get their hands on the graphics cards.

Nvidia would have sacrificed the performance of the RTX 4000 to reduce their energy consumption

“The problem is energy consumption”, as well remembered kopite7kimi, the leaker behind the majority of RTX 4000 leaks, on his Twitter account. Nevertheless, the rest of his post is somewhat cryptic. Indeed, he reports that “the power consumption of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 will be reduced”. Compared to previous leaks or compared or RTX 3000, it does not specify.



In the comments, players are already worried. One of them explains in particular that in order to reduce energy consumption, Nvidia necessarily had to choose to reduce either the clock frequency or the memory speed. Either way, that would mean the RTX 4000s would be less powerful than expected. Also, this lines up with a recent leak regarding the RTX 4080. Time will tell if this is indeed the case.