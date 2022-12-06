RTX 4080: Nvidia will lower its prices just before the arrival of the Radeon RX 7000 from AMD

The new Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards are finally coming out. These GPUs could offer performance equivalent to the very good, but very expensive, GeForce RTX 40XX. Nvidia plans to lower its prices to counter competition from AMD.

- Advertisement -

L’arrival of the Radeon RX 7000, perhaps as efficient, but much cheaper than the RTX 40XX, is enough to make Nvidia pundits nervous. Rumor has it that they are planning to reduce the price of their best graphics card yet again. Just yesterday, the company granted a 5% discount on the prices of its European catalog. Many testers believe that the difference in price and performance between the RTX 4090, made for overclockers, and the RTX 4080 does not justify buying the latter. For gamers looking to replace their setup, it is urgent to wait to see what AMD has to offer with its Radeon RX 7000.

According to boardchannels, RTX 4080 will be adjusted price in mid-Dec. However, the source emphasized price cut isn’t afraid of RDNA3, but from its own considerations. Price is appropriately reduced to improve price-perf ratio and stimulate sales.https://t.co/M0bXfHqDZI — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) December 5, 2022

A Twitter member by the name of Harukaze5719 claims that Nvidia will “adjust” its prices from mid-December. Just in time for the holiday season, but also to counter AMD’s commercial offensive, most likely. The green team denies wanting to put a spoke in the wheels of its competitor. She says this decision is made based on “considerations of her own”.

Nvidia fears the arrival of AMD’s high-end GPU and will lower the price of the GeForce RTX 4080

The scalpers who hoarded the graphics cards when they were launched failed to sell off their war chest at the exorbitant prices they demanded. Indeed, even though they are slightly less efficient, the youngest of the red team seem, a priori, more attractive: Radeon RX 7900 XTX MSRP starts at $999.

To read – RTX 4090: overclockers push the GPU up to 3.8 GHz, the 4 GHz mark is very close

- Advertisement -

In these times of economic crisis, there is therefore no doubt that if its GPUs fulfill their promises, AMD will be favored by buyers. According to experts, the GeForce RTX 4090s are selling fast, but there are few of them, and they are not intended for the general public. Nvidia has no choice but to lower the prices of the RTX 4080.