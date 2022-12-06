Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeHardwareRTX 4080: Nvidia will lower its prices just before the arrival of...

RTX 4080: Nvidia will lower its prices just before the arrival of the Radeon RX 7000 from AMD

Hardware

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
- Advertisement -

The new Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards are finally coming out. These GPUs could offer performance equivalent to the very good, but very expensive, GeForce RTX 40XX. Nvidia plans to lower its prices to counter competition from AMD.

RTX 4080 Nvidia will lower its prices just before the
The back of a GeForce RTX graphics card / Credit: 123RF

- Advertisement -

L’arrival of the Radeon RX 7000, perhaps as efficient, but much cheaper than the RTX 40XX, is enough to make Nvidia pundits nervous. Rumor has it that they are planning to reduce the price of their best graphics card yet again. Just yesterday, the company granted a 5% discount on the prices of its European catalog. Many testers believe that the difference in price and performance between the RTX 4090, made for overclockers, and the RTX 4080 does not justify buying the latter. For gamers looking to replace their setup, it is urgent to wait to see what AMD has to offer with its Radeon RX 7000.

A Twitter member by the name of Harukaze5719 claims that Nvidia will “adjust” its prices from mid-December. Just in time for the holiday season, but also to counter AMD’s commercial offensive, most likely. The green team denies wanting to put a spoke in the wheels of its competitor. She says this decision is made based on “considerations of her own”.

Nvidia fears the arrival of AMD’s high-end GPU and will lower the price of the GeForce RTX 4080

The scalpers who hoarded the graphics cards when they were launched failed to sell off their war chest at the exorbitant prices they demanded. Indeed, even though they are slightly less efficient, the youngest of the red team seem, a priori, more attractive: Radeon RX 7900 XTX MSRP starts at $999.

To read – RTX 4090: overclockers push the GPU up to 3.8 GHz, the 4 GHz mark is very close

- Advertisement -

In these times of economic crisis, there is therefore no doubt that if its GPUs fulfill their promises, AMD will be favored by buyers. According to experts, the GeForce RTX 4090s are selling fast, but there are few of them, and they are not intended for the general public. Nvidia has no choice but to lower the prices of the RTX 4080.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Russian oil price cap not meant to disrupt international markets, says Timmermans

Europe and the G7's agreement to cap Russian oil at $60 per barrel is not supposed...
Tech News

Samsung releases December security patch for the Galaxy S20 line

Update (12/06/2022) - MR With the distribution of the stable version of Android 13 and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.