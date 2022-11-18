RTX 4080: barely released, scalpers are already selling it for too much

It only took a few hours for scalpers to grab the meager stocks of RTX 4080 and then resell them at gold prices. On reseller sites, some models are already displayed at more than 2000 dollars, sometimes more than 500 dollars more than their initial price. We will have to be patient for prices to stabilize.

We saw it coming miles away when Nvidia announced that RTX 4080 stocks will be much more limited than those of the RTX 4090. Of course, there was no shortage of that. When it was released this Wednesday, November 16, the graphics card did indeed end up on reseller sites but, as you can imagine, at prices beyond belief.

Thus, as noted by our colleagues from Tom’s Hardware, we can find the Gigabyte Aero OC GeForce RTX 4080 at 1688 dollars on the Newegg marketplace, while the MSRP for this model is 1299 dollars. The seller therefore displays a price above the MSRP of the RTX 4090, set at 1599 dollars by Nvidia. And discrepancies like this are plentiful, with prices ranging from $200 to $500 above the list price.

The situation is hardly better on eBay, where scalpers generally go to their hearts to display maddening prices. Barely hours after the RTX 4080 went on sale, there were already around 20 offers over $1,700, according to Tom’s Hardware. Right now, the cheapest model is the Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity, selling for $1564.95, more than $400 above its original price.

Some even go so far as to cross the symbolic bar of 1000 dollars, as is the case for the Gigabyte Gaming OC GeForce RTX 4080 which can be found at 2099 dollars, while its MSRP is 1269 dollars. Of course, we expected the graphics card to be relatively expensive, Nvidia having already assumed that the trend will be upwards on the next generation of GPUs. However, the lack of regulation around scalpers only worsens an already painful situation.