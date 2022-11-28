RTX 4070 Ti: Gigabyte confirms the imminent release of a new Nvidia graphics card

Nvidia is preparing the arrival of a new, more affordable graphics card for the 4000 series, the RTX 4070 Ti. Several weeks before its release, a manufacturer has already listed a customized model.

A few weeks ago, we learned that Nvidia should launch a new RTX 4070 Ti on January 3, several months after the current RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. This new graphics card will not be totally unknown, since its technical characteristics have already been mentioned by Nvidia.

If you remember correctly, Nvidia unveiled two versions of its RTX 4080 last September, one with 12 GB of video memory, and the other with 16 GB of VRAM. However, Nvidia ultimately decided to cancel the launch of the RTX 4080 12GB, as it performed too poorly compared to its big sister. It is therefore precisely this graphics card that would be relaunched as the RTX 4070 Ti.

Gigabyte confirms the arrival of the RTX 4070 Ti

As is often the case, a maker of custom graphics cards spilled the beans about the arrival of Nvidia’s new benchmark. This time it’s Gigabyte who sent the list of several versions of the RTX 4070 Ti to the Russian certification body EEC before its official launch.

Here are all the custom builds Gigabyte is preparing for the RTX 4070 Ti:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS MASTER (GV-N407TAORUS M-12GD)

(GV-N407TAORUS M-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS ELITE (GV-N407TAORUS E-12GD)

(GV-N407TAORUS E-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING OC (GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD)

(GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING (GV-N407TGAMING 12GD)

(GV-N407TGAMING 12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC (GV-N407TAERO OC-12GD)

(GV-N407TAERO OC-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO (GV-N407TAERO-12GD)

(GV-N407TAERO-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE OC (GV-N407TEAGLE OC-12GD)

(GV-N407TEAGLE OC-12GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE (GV-N407TEAGLE-12GD)

To make up for the absence of its competitor EVGA on this generation of graphics cards, Gigabyte is therefore preparing to launch no less than 8 different models just for the RTX 4070 Ti. Their appearance at a certification body only confirms their imminent arrival.

However, everything indicates that we will have to wait until the beginning of next year before seeing the graphics card arrive. Its price should be similar to that which was planned for the RTX 4080 12 GBthat is to say about 899 dollars, and about 1099 euros in France.