RTX 4060 Ti: the leaked technical sheet and largely disappoints players

The RTX 4060 Ti is talking about it. The leaker Kopite7kimi, accustomed to Nvidia graphics cards, has revealed the alleged technical sheet of the future entry-level model. The reaction of Internet users was not long in coming, since many of them have expressed their disappointment. We explain to you what happened.

Currently, only two models of latest generation graphics cards: the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080. However, this does not mean that the latter are destined to remain the only standards of the green brand. Indeed, it is expected that other more modest versions will join their ranks in the coming months, like the RTX 4070 Ti which has already caused a lot of ink to flow even before its release.

That the leaker Kopite7kimi, specializing in Nvidia graphics cards, reveals the technical sheet of the potential future RTX 4070 Ti is therefore not a surprise in itself. The real astonishment comes precisely from the content of this technical sheet. According to the interested party, the latter would thus be equipped with an AD106-350-A1 GPU running on a 128-bit memory bus according to our colleagues from Videocardz, 4352 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, the turn for a consumption of 220 W.

The RTX 4060 Ti won’t be powerful enough for gamers

The most observant among you will have noticed that this technical sheet is relatively far from the expectations that one could have for a model of this size. So, as a reminder, the RTX 3060 Ti, the graphics card that the RTX 4060 Ti is supposed to replace, is equipped with 4864 CUDA cores, which is more than its big sister! That being said, this characteristic should not be taken into account alone to determine the power of the graphics card.

Still, other specifics make you tick, in particular the amount of VRAM similar to that of the RTX 3060 Ti, which itself had already made players react at the time of its announcement. Here again, it is still important to remember that these 8 GB of VRAM will in theory be accompanied by 32 MB of L2 cache, which is much more than the MB cards of the RTX 3060 Ti. In other words, if Kopite7kimi was right – which, we remember, is not necessarily the case – we should find ourselves faced with an equivalent of the RTX 3070 Ti. Everything will then depend on the price recommended by Nvidia.

RTX 4060 Ti has a very short reference board. The PG190 still uses CEM5 connector.

AD106-350-A1

4352FP32

8G 18Gbps GDDR6

32M L2

220W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 13, 2022