RTX 4060 Ti spotted on Geekbench benchmark just before launch

If you were wondering what Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4060 Ti would offer in terms of raw power, we now have the answer. The “affordable” graphics card has just passed the Geekbench benchmark.

Nvidia’s next mid-range graphics card, the RTX 4060 Ti, is expected to officially launch in late May ahead of the Computex Taipei show, but in the meantime, we’ve just learned more about its performance from the popular Geekbench benchmark.

- Advertisement -

A few weeks away from the presentation, the graphics card was spotted on Geekbench, and revealed what it was capable of in terms of raw power, in addition to some of its technical characteristics. The CUDA output from the Geekbench test notably reveals 34 multiprocessors, which confirms 4352 CUDA cores. The card also has 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM clocked at 18Gbps. Finally, the card offers a boost frequency up to 2.54 GHz.

What score for the RTX 4060 Ti on the benchmark?

The characteristics of the card allowed it to reach 146,170 points on Geekbench in its version 5.4.5. By comparison, that obviously puts it above the previous RTX 3060 Ti, but the gap isn’t huge. It would seem that the card is about 10% faster. Keep in mind that these scores in no way indicate that we will be dealing with the same gain at stake, we are also expecting a fairly significant jump in performance.

We will probably have to wait until May 24 to find out everything about the RTX 4060 Ti. We’re also expecting the classic RTX 4060 to release, as well as a 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti, which should look slightly different. The TDP should for example be 165W, which is 5W more than the RTX 4060 Ti with 8 GB of VRAM. The difference in performance should therefore not be noticeable on the least greedy games, but for AAA, we can only advise you to favor the version with the most memory.

In terms of prices, the RTX 4060 Ti should start around 450 euros with usbut we will have to wait to see what prices resellers will apply to the personalized versions.