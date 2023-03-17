RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4070 Ti: leaked Founders Edition model images, is it believable?

Yesterday, images of the supposed Founders Edition versions of the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti surfaced on Twitter. If the first does not seem impossible, because it has not yet been released, it seems quite unlikely that Nvidia will decide to release an FE version of its RTX 4070 Ti now. We take stock of the rumours.

Things have been moving since yesterday on the side of GeForce graphics cards. Indeed, @KittyYukko’s Twitter account unveiled two sets of photos, which would reveal the Founders Edition models of the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti. Regarding the first, the images show at first sight an RTX 4060, but @KittyYukko claims that it is indeed a Ti model. Regarding the Founders Edition part, note that we find the usual cooling system of FE models.

If no indication of its size has leaked, it seems that the graphics card occupies “only” 2 PCIe slots, a compact size that will appeal to gamers who are desperate to buy a new case for an RTX 4000. As a reminder, the RTX 4060 Ti has been talking about it for several months already. We know in particular that it should be equipped with an AD106-350 GPU with 4352 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It would also offer a TDP of 160W, making it much less energy intensive than its range neighbors.

Nvidia could have released an RTX 4070 Ti Founders Edition

The RTX 4060 Ti FE, why not. We are still waiting for the official launch of the graphics card and Nvidia generally does not hesitate to release its own versions of the models it wants to push. For the second leak, on the other hand, it is another matter. As for his companion, @KittyYukko therefore revealed two photos of another graphics card, again with a cooling system similar to that of the FE versions, which would be an RTX 4070 Ti.

Only here, it is now difficult to imagine that Nvidia decides, more than two months after its launch, to launch its own version of a graphics card. Especially since, as a reminder, the latter found herself at the center ofa dark controversyfollowing a first controversial name then withdrawn, namely RTX 4080 12 GB. In short, it is possible that the manufacturer thought for a time of launching an FE version of the RTX 4070 Ti, before withdrawing so as not to power the fire.