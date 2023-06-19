RTX 4060 Ti: resellers are already lowering the price of the graphics card, barely a month after its release

- Advertisement -

It didn’t take long for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti to drop its price to attract more gamers. Indeed, on US resale sites, MSI’s Ventus 2X Black version is already $20 less than last week. A new proof that the graphics card is far from seducing the crowds.

About a month ago the RTX 4060 Ti was released, the latest graphics card from Nvidia. A launch to say the least discreet, the latter having clearly not aroused a general enthusiasm with the players. It must be said that the latter suffers from a technical sheet that is struggling to convince, with a very slight improvement compared to the RTX 3060 Ti.

If Nvidia has not yet communicated any sales figures, it is therefore very likely that they are not looking good. Precisely, a new element comes to confirm this theory. On several American resale sites, the graphics card is already sold for less than when it was launched. It is more precisely the Ventus 2X Black model, manufactured by MSI, which recently saw its price drop.

Resellers already forced to lower the price of the RTX 4060 Ti to increase sales

On Amazon, for example, it is now displayed at $379.99, which is 20 dollars less than a few days ago. A price that is also found at other retailers, always for the same model. It is also interesting to note that this is not a temporary promotion, but the sale price offered by the platforms. In addition, the offer is attractive insofar as the Ventus 2X Black is a model that already includes overclocking when it leaves the factory.

As a reminder, the RTX 4060 Ti carries 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM placed on a 128-bit memory bus. It also features a PCIe Express 4.0 interface. If you prefer to wait before cracking, know that Nvidia is currently preparing the launch of another affordable graphics card: the RTX 4060, which will normally be marketed on June 29 at 349 euros.

Source : VideoCardz