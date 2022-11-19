RTX 4050: the graphics card for laptops spotted in a first benchmark

It looks like laptop makers are already testing NVIDIA’s Lovelace mobile SKUs for their laptops. On Pugetbench, a laptop benchmark from Samsung has surfaced, showing the RTX 4050 paired with Intel’s upcoming i7-13700H.

In addition to its RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 that have been released in recent weeks, Nvidia is also preparing a series of graphics cards dedicated to laptops. Among them, the RTX 4050, which will succeed the very famous RTX 3050. While we can expect a preview of these new GPUs at CES 2022, a first benchmark has just delivered the first information about the RTX 4050.

The entry-level graphics card was spotted on PugetBench’s Premiere Pro benchmark database. With an overall score of 1,124, the GPU scores 57.5 points when paired with the 13th Gen Core i7-13700H. The chips are backed by 16GB of high-end LPDDR5-6400 memory and a custom Samsung motherboard running Windows 11.

Samsung is preparing a laptop with an RTX 4050

The benchmark was presumably performed on a Samsung Galaxy Laptop, the SAMSUNG_NP960XFH. It could be a successor to the excellent Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, or another laptop from the manufacturer’s range.

The test tells us that the RTX 4050 is about 30% more efficient than the previous generation, since the GeForce RTX 3050 gets GPU scores between 43 and 47 on the same benchmark. One can also note a ~20% improvement over RTX 3050 Ti. However, compared to the laptop RTX 3060 GPU, RTX 4050 lags about 10-15%. That said, the difference in TDP between these GPUs could skew the numbers.

For its part, the i7-13700H processor will be part of Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake-H family and features up to 14 cores (6+8) with frequencies up to 5 GHz and a TDP of 45W (PL1). The combination of this GPU and CPU should allow manufacturers to create decent gaming laptops, around 1000-1500 euros. We’ll find out more at CES 2022 early next year.