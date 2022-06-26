RTX 4000: up to 800W consumption for the next Nvidia graphics cards

Nvidia’s next-generation Ada Lovelace RTX 4000 graphics card might just be a lot more power-hungry than its predecessors. One version could even consume up to 800 W of energy.

While it’s been several months now since reports claimed that the power consumption of the RTX 4000s would surpass anything we’ve experienced so far, the exact power limits of NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace GPUs that will power the next generation of GeForce RTX graphics cards 40 have just been revealed by the famous leaker Kopite7kimi.

It is important to note that power limits are not the same as TDP or TBP. This is an upper limit that only comes into play when overclocking. However, they are a good indication of whether next-gen graphics cards will be power-hungry or not.

An RTX 4000 graphics card could consume 800W of power

According to Kopite, the AD102, which should be the high-end version of the Lovelace architecture, will require the most power with a maximum consumption of 800 W. In the same tweet, Kopite lists three other GPUs, the AD103, AD104, and AD106, all of which will have a TDP of 450W, 400W, and 260W, respectively. It could be the RTX 4080, RTX 4070 and RTX 4060. Already a few days ago we reported that the RTX 4060 would have a higher consumption than the RTX 3070, and this now seems to be confirmed.

By comparison, the 3090 Ti currently uses, at most, around 500 watts. Some machines cannot operate a 3090 Ti only with a power supply of more than 1000 Wwhich does not bode well for the RTX 4000s. In the current crisis environment where electricity prices are increasing significantly around the world, some are starting to worry about the consumption of the next generation.

The leaker also announces that graphics cards intended for laptops of these GPU models will also see an increase in power consumption. The AD103 mobile GPU will come with a 175W power limit, the AD104 mobile GPU will have a 175W power limit, and the AD106 mobile GPU will have a 140W power limit. a significant impact on the autonomy of gaming laptopswhich is however already often singled out at present, but especially on your electricity bill.