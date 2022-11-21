RTX 4000: graphics cards for laptops will be 30% more efficient than the RTX 3000

After its RTX 4000 graphics cards for desktop computers, Nvidia is preparing to release its new flagship series for laptops, and we already know what to expect in terms of performance from all references.

Several weeks before the launch of the RTX 4000 Mobile, our colleagues at Wccftech have already been able to get their hands on confidential information giving us an overview of the performance of all graphics cards. According to their source, who prefers to remain anonymous, the RTX 4000s promise to be 30% faster than current-gen GPUs.

This corroborates data from the RTX 4050 benchmark, which was unveiled late last week. Indeed, we could see that the card was 30% faster than the RTX 3050, which was a significant performance improvement for laptops. It would therefore seem that all references will benefit from the same power boost.

The RTX 4070 mobile will be 15% faster than the RTX 3080 Ti

Wccftech was able to recreate a graph that clearly shows the performance gap between old and new Nvidia cards. As we can see, the RTX 4050 greatly exceeds the current RTX 3050 Ti. The RTX 4060 also ranks above the famous RTX 3060 and RTX 3070.

Finally, we can note that the three most efficient references, the RTX 4070, RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Ti, will all be more powerful than the RTX 3080 Ti. As a reminder, this is found in some gaming laptops with monstrous cooling. The RTX 4070 promises to be around 15% faster on the TimeSpy benchmark.

We should soon know more about all graphics cards, since Wccftech is certain that Nvidia will present its new GPUs at the CES 2023 trade show. will be held early next year, on January 3. The first laptops equipped with the RTX 4000 Mobile should then be available in the following weeks. It remains to be seen at what prices the laptops will be available, since it is recalled that the RTX 4000 for desktop PCs arrived at very high prices. We therefore hope that this will not be the case for mobile versions.