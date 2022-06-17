RTX 3000, RX 6000: prices continue to fall thanks to the cryptocurrency crash

The year 2022 is still looking good for gamers looking for a graphics card. While prices have been steadily falling for months, the recent cryptocurrency crash helps support the trend. New or used, many models are much cheaper than a few weeks ago, both at AMD and Nvidia.

Since the start of the pandemic, players had concretely had two targets in their sights: scalpers on the one hand, who monopolized the smallest stock available to resell it at exorbitant prices; and cryptocurrency miners on the other hand, who did the same but this time to obtain Bitcoin, Ethereum or any other digital currency for personal use. Since then, the situation has changed a lot.

While we cannot yet say that things are finally back to normal, they have nonetheless significantly improved. For months, the prices of graphics cards have been falling tirelessly, and are now flirting with the price recommended by manufacturers. Today, an event could well provide the final boost needed for the MSRP to be reached: it is the cryptocurrency crash.

Cryptocurrency miners urgently resell their graphics cards

Indeed, the fall of Bitcoin and its counterparts largely benefits gamers, since it initially leads to a lack of interest among miners for graphics cards. As a result, in the United States, prices fell by up to 9% for the RTX 3000 and RX 6000 in just two weeks. Nvidia cards are also the most affected, and in particular entry-level models such as the RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 Ti which have long suffered from too much demand.

Then, in a second, this crash causes many miners to part with their graphics cards, thus flooding eBay with ads at very attractive prices (if we take the last few months into account). While prices had already fallen by 25% in 3 months, the first half of June saw a new decrease between 10% and 20% prices. The future therefore looks very promising for the market, as production returns to its normal pace.

