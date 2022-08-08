RTX 3000: Graphics card prices drop so much that the RTX 3090 Ti drops $1000 all of a sudden

graphics-card- -drop-so-much-that-the.jpg">

If despite all our articles on the subject, you still needed proof that the price of graphics cards is in free fall, we will surely not find better than this one. Spotted by FrameChasers on Twitter, a new drastic drop has been made at EVGA. It’s very simple: the RTX 3090 Ti, the most powerful graphics card, and therefore the most expensive from Nvidia, has seen its price cut by 1000 dollars.

The FTW3 Gaming model, which has an RRP of $2,150 in the United States, is now available for $1,150 on the manufacturer’s website. Not only has the GPU therefore seen its price halved, it is therefore also well below the recommended price. Excellent news for all players who are desperately waiting to be able to (re) do their setup, after two years of exorbitant prices on the market.

Especially since this is not an isolated case, since the slightly more powerful FTW3 Ultra Gaming model is not much more expensive since it currently sells for $1200 on the EVGA site. . Note, however, that these prices are for the United States only. Despite everything, French players are not left out in the field, since the price of graphics cards has fallen all over the world in recent months, and in particular on resale sites between individuals.

For many, the reason is all found. Nvidia, and therefore its partner manufacturers, are seeking at all costs to sell their stock before the upcoming arrival of the RTX 4000, the firm’s next generation of graphics card. Note the certain irony of the situation, after two years of constantly running out of stock. Nevertheless, the release of new graphics cards will necessarily continue to impact market prices for the current generation. So it looks like it’s time to buy, but in truth, it is very likely that prices will continue to fall.