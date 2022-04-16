Tech News

RTVE Play offers more than 300 movies totally free

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Given the high popularity that streaming platforms have experienced, many television channels have made the leap by making their content available on this type of service, either through an app or a website.

One of them was RTVE with the platform We are Cinemawhich made its market debut just over two years ago, giving users the opportunity to enjoy more than 60 Spanish-made films and some non-Spanish speaking ones, such as La vida de Adele; All this totally free and with a view to expanding the catalog gradually.

Over time there were a number of changes to the platform in terms of number of titles added, as well as the playback quality, resulting in a web platform with notable improvements.

However, in the application for Smart TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stickthe cinema section of this platform is still not notable enough in the options, which is unfortunate considering the screen resolution and other aspects present in these devices that favor the reproduction of the content it provides RTVE Play.

Despite this detail, the platform offers a catalog of films with more than 300 titles. Likewise, on RTVE Play you will find recognized series such as the British version of House Of Cards, Sherlock, Downtown Abbey, among others.

Regarding its interface, RTVE Play presents favorable changes with the inclusion of a search engine to facilitate the search for a specific series or movie within the platform.

However, some consider the layout of the content a bit chaotic, also mentioning the fact that it is still necessary to scroll between the sections to find the title that interests us.

Despite this, the effort made by the developers of RTVE Play to improve the video quality of its content is appreciated, where we can now see a less pixelated image and with options that will allow us to choose between different screen resolutions during playback as HD Ready, although for Smart TV and Fire TV apps this is not yet available.

We will have to wait until 2023 to see what new features this promising service will surprise us with.

Link: rtve.es/play.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.


