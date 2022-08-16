RTL+Musik: TV streaming subscribers get access to Deezer

Paying subscribers to RTL+Max can now the service. 90 million titles will then be available under RTL+ .

RTL Germany and the French music streaming service Deezer are cooperating. This expands the RTL+ offering to include the standalone music streaming app RTL+Musik. It can already be found in stores. RTL+Max paying subscribers can now access 90 million titles and more than 5,000 curated playlists. The service of the original TV provider becomes multi-genre. Audio books, podcasts and other content will follow.

A joint press release states: “The music streaming service is an important building block for the expansion of RTL+ into a cross-media entertainment offering”. The music program also includes so-called Deezer Originals such as the InVersions 90s – current musicians have remixed the 30-year-old hits.

“It’s exciting to see the early results of this significant partnership and we look forward to being part of RTL+’s continued growth and giving millions of German consumers access to one of the most innovative and respected music streaming services in the world “, says Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO at Deezer.

TV, music and magazines in one app

At RTL, one sees the advantage of bundling everything under one roof. The previous Audio Now platform is to be converted into the new music app in the future, as TVNow is now called RTL+. “The German streaming market is growing. But with more and more offers, the market is also becoming more confusing for users. We are therefore convinced that the variety of content, simplicity and price will be the decisive success factors in the streaming market,” writes Matthias Dang, Co-CEO RTL Germany.

RTL announced a long time ago that it wanted to create a media-wide offer. RTL is part of the Bertelsmann Group, which also includes the Gruner + Jahr brand magazines – these are to be merged into a joint portfolio in the long term.

The costs for RTL+Max including the music offer are at an introductory price of 9.99 euros per month in the first six months. After that, the bundle costs 12.99 per month. Deezer alone currently costs 10.99 euros.



(emw)

