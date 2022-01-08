RTE Tommy Tiernan viewers left in tears as boxing legend Barry McGuigan opens up about daughter’s death

RTE Tommy Tiernan viewers were left in tears after the appearance of Barry McGuigan on the show.

The boxing legend opened up about the death of his daughter, Danika after a short battle with cancer.

Danika was best known for her role in the RTÉ series ‘Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope’.

On the show Barry opened up about his grief and said that his life would never be the same again.

He told Tommy that crying doesn’t make you any less of a man.

He said: “My life will go on but I’ll never be the same.

“It was just shocking”.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to applaud the former boxer for his honesty and bravery.

Here’s what they had to say:

“When you cry it doesn’t make you any less of a man” Barry’s unconditional love for his daughter & the heart break of her loss is palpable #TommyTiernanShow“.

“Losing a child must be the most unnatural thing in the world”.

“My life will go on but I’ll never be the same” What a beautiful, accurate & perfect way to describe grief. It never stops hurting you just live with the pain. Barry is an amazing man #TommyTiernanShow“.

“Barry McGuigan, as Brave out of the ring, as he was in it. #TommyTiernanShow“.

“Your heart would break for Barry McGuigan #TommyTiernanShow“.

