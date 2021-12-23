RTE stars Ryan Tubridy and Joe Duffy get behind school’s annual charity sleepout

Stars including Ryan Tubridy, Joe Duffy, Paul McGrath and Hozier have all shown their support for a Dublin school’s charity fundraiser.

The Belvedere Sleep Out for the Homeless has been taking place for the last 38 years with the kind-hearted students usually setting up outside the GPO.

However, the lads have had to make alternative plans again this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The quick-thinking young people have decided to sleep out in their gardens this year instead.

The volunteers slept outside last night and will brace the cold again tonight to raise money for Focus Ireland, Peter McVerry Trust and Home Again.

The students have used the power of social media to spread their campaign far and wide.

Their Instagram page has an impressive 1,299 followers with their #SleepOut message going viral both here and abroad.

The campaign’s PROS, Dylan Jones and Devin Synnott said: “We are asking people to please support us when they see us out collecting.

“All money goes directly to the charities mentioned.

“Our school is run on a policy of ‘People for others’. It’s part of the Jesuit ethos and it’s what has inspired the boys in Belvedere to help others the best they can.

“Last year, with the ever-reliable support of the public, Sleepout20 raised a total of €114,000 and despite everything going on, we hope to top that with Sleepout2021.”

People can donate to the worthy cause online.

