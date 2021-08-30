RTE star Ryan Tubridy would like to take a spot on the Gogglebox couch

Ryan Tubridy said he’d love to do Gogglebox with his daughters.

Ahead of the new series of The Late Late Show which returns next Friday, he added he’d love a go at being an armchair critic on the Channel 4 hit.

Asked if he has ever been approached, the 48-year-old said: “No. But I do watch it all the time with my oldest daughter. We’ve watched it with Roman Kemp and his dad.

‘‘If there was an Irish version, would we do it? I’d love to do it.

“I might get cold feet but I just love it so much. I watch TV like everyone else going, ‘Ah Jesus, you can’t say that’. It would be great fun. I have strong opinions.

“I love watching people watching TV because what I get from Gogglebox is you see how perceptive audiences are on their couches and they can smell authentic and they can smell fake. I find it very educating.”

After a year of hosting without an audience, Ryan said he feels he has changed as a presenter.

He added: “I felt we embraced a whole new sense of empathy for people at home.

“I grew in terms of who I am as a person and as a presenter.”

