RTE star Ryan Tubridy opens up on time teens mocked him on a beach

RTE star Ryan Tubridy has revealed he was mocked by teens for his fashion choices during a summer staycation.

The Dubliner shared the story with the authors of the Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling series, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, as they joined him on RTE Radio One yesterday to discuss the release of their new novel.

During the chat Ryan revealed he wasn’t a fan of sunny destinations and he “struggled on Inisbofin in July” when Ireland was experiencing hot weather.

He said: “I was there for the heatwave and I was being mocked by young people that I was with – because I was wearing a shirt, trousers, shoes – on the beach.”

“Not long sleeves, Ryan?” one of the OMGWACA authors interrupted, laughing. “Shoes on the beach? Did you have a job interview there later?”

The 48-year-old star replied: “I had a book over my face because the heat was so intense, and then they TikToked me!”

The authors joked: “I don’t blame them”, to which Ryan retorted: “They had good material in fairness!”

