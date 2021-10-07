RTE star Ray D’Arcy breaks silence on beloved show The Den being axed

RTE star Ray D’Arcy has broken his silence about The Den being axed – saying he is disappointed the kids’ show will not be returning.

In a shock announcement on Tuesday evening, Double Z – the team behind Zig and Zag – announced the comeback show would not be getting a second series despite being a ratings hit last year.

Host Ray said: “Do you remember that lovely experience that everyone used to sit down as a family and enjoy? The one programme I’m talking about in our family is the Great British Bake Off.

“That’s the only programme, we can sit down as a family and watch together and maybe after Christmas when The Ant And Dec Show comes back and Dancing With The Stars. Like there is very few and far between and The Den was that thing wasn’t it.

“It got a lovely reaction when it came back last year.”

Speaking on his RTE Radio One show yesterday, he noted adults who grew up watching The Den were now sitting with their young families and watching the show together.









He added: “Their children were laughing at the same things as what they laughed at as children. Like that’s very special.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.