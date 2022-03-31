RTE star Miriam O’Callaghan says she will ‘work in her 90’s’

Miriam O’Callaghan is determined to stay at the top on television, vowing: “I can go on forever. I’ll work in my 90s.”

The RTE broadcaster revealed her competitive drive means she never stops pushing to be more successful.

Miriam, 62, told how she doesn’t need to leave at the retirement age of 65 as she is a freelance contractor and not staff at the national broadcaster.

Speaking at the launch of World Autism Awareness Month, she said: “I love what I do. I can go on forever.

“The famous American journalist Barbara Walters is still working in her 90s so that’s my plan.

“I’ll probably be like all the big US hosts, like Oprah is still at the top of her game.

“She’s in her late 60s. I’ll keep going on. I think it’s important for women.”

Prime Time host Miriam told the Irish Mirror she obsesses over her viewing figures on both radio and television.

She added: “I’m known for being addicted to figures. I’ve always felt there’s no point in being elitist.

“Prime Time is there for people to watch. And I want people to watch. I know the figures before anyone else.”The presenter, who pulls in more than 300,000 listeners weekly to her Sunday With Miriam morning show, explained: “On my radio show. I’m very competitive.

“People go, ‘What? Why?’ and I think, ‘What is the point in broadcasting a show just for yourself and people who know everything about current affairs?’

“The whole point is my taxi driver there was watching last night and I was delighted.”

Miriam said she has been delighted by the new wave of viewers tuning in since the pandemic. She added: “You’re talking about 400,000 – it’s massive.”

And the audience favourite insisted she never takes it for granted.

Miriam said: “The day I do that is the day I’ll just give up, you know, I just think it matters. I still have the same passion for it.

“So yes, I do still love it just as much. And I feel during the pandemic, we were blessed.”

The busy presenter – a mother of eight and a grandmother – said she’d love to follow in Oprah’s footsteps with blockbuster interview shows.

Miriam added: “Now in Ireland it is slightly smaller but they do come up, the big ticket items.

“I’m always competitive and I’m lucky. My name carries a bit of weight.”

Meanwhile, behind the camera, Miriam said she’s busy enjoying life as a first-time grandmother after her daughter Alannah and husband Fiachra welcomed a beautiful new arrival last year – Eabha Anne Breathnach. The baby’s name is a nod to Miriam’s sister Anne, who passed away from cancer when she was just 33, leaving behind two little girls and a husband.

Meanwhile, just off the back of her High Court Facebook settlement where she received an apology from the social network over several defamatory and untrue adverts posted on the platform, she hopes her win will encourage others to pursue wrongdoings.

Miriam added: “I couldn’t believe it. They are one of the biggest global companies in the world.

“I’m a TV presenter in a teeny country. Other people have gone against them. And have failed. But I was lucky. I had brilliant lawyers. It was stressful.”

Miriam was speaking at the official Irish launch of World Autism Month alongside AsIAm chief Adam Harris, musician Dervla Burke and writer Stefanie Preissner to officially announce the Same Chance campaign, which will run throughout April.

It includes a new report on attitudes towards autistic people in Ireland and aims to ensure they are afforded the same chances in life as everyone else.

Donations can be made at asiam.ie

