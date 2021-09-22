RTE star Kathryn Thomas lifts lid on why she isn’t nervous about having a baby at 42

RTE presenter Kathryn Thomas said she isn’t nervous about welcoming her second child at 42.

The Carlow broadcaster, who is mum to three-year-old Ellie, admitted she was struck with morning sickness at the beginning of her pregnancy.

She said: “I was sick, you know morning sickness and all that for the first five to six weeks on this pregnancy which I never had on her [Ellie].

“So that was the big difference but apart from that I’ve been good, feeling healthy.”

After suffering miscarriages, Kathryn and restaurateur husband Padraig McLoughlin had Ellie in 2018.

The Operation Transformation host is due to give birth again in November and revealed she is experiencing more aches and pains this time around. Kathryn said: “Definitely more pelvic pain this time round and I’m much slower in terms of I feel heavier.

“And I’m having to slow down a lot sooner than I did on the last

pregnancy so I’m just listening to my body and doing that.”

The star said she is not anxious about having another baby in her forties. She added: “I felt my body was fit enough, my mind was ready, same with Padraig as well. Of course, at the six and 12-week-mark you’re nervous and you want to be told everything is perfect.

“I didn’t feel any more nervous at 42, than I suppose I did at 39 first time round.”

