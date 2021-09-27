RTE star Doireann Garrihy appeals to Dublin Airport to help find missing Toblerones

A top RTE presenter has made an online appeal to Dublin Airport to help her locate a bag of Toblerones that she lost in Terminal 2.

Comedian Doireann Garrihy, presenter of the Breakfast show on RTE 2FM, left a bag of three Toblerones and two bags of the mini ones on the back of a bathroom door in the arrivals area.

And the woman behind The Doireann Project appealed to Dublin Airport on Twitter to help her find her lost chocolate.

She said: “Lads @DublinAirport, I left 3 Toblerones and 2 bags of the mini ones on the back of the door in one of the loos in arrivals in Terminal 2.

“Is there any hope for getting them back at all.”

Dublin Airport had a witty response to the presenter and gave her the details for lost property.

They said on Twitter: “Sorry to hear that Doireann. Hopefully someone will hand them in rather than eat them all – although that sounds like a lot of chocolate for 1 person.

“See details here for lost property. Let’s hope there will be a sweet end to this tale, and they won’t melt away.”

For the latest breaking news, sign up to our free newsletter.