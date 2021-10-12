RTE star Claire Byrne is considering quitting prime time show

RTE star Claire Byrne has revealed she is considering quitting hosting her TV show.

The presenter admitted she’s at a “crossroads” in her career and doesn’t know whether she should continue fronting Claire Byrne Live.

She admitted presenting a radio and TV show is “taking its toll on me”.

The mum of three said she also doesn’t want a career like the late Gay Byrne, who said he wished he spent more time with his family.

She revealed: “I need to ask myself how I want to live my life. I’m not embarrassed to say it’s taking it’s toll on me. Of course I realise I’m in a really privileged position.

“I’m doing a job I love and I’m well paid for it, but I’m not being honest if I don’t say it’s exhausting or that I’m not seeing enough of my children.

“The children hate when I leave on Monday afternoon as I usually try to get home after the radio show for a couple of hours.

“I try to rationalise it by saying that lots of mammies and daddies have to work every night and this is just one night.

“And because Claire Byrne Live is performing so well in its time slot, the final decision will most likely be mine. That’s the crossroads I’m at.”

The Laois native said losing her dad Tom in June has made her reassess everything.

She told RTE Guide: “In the lead up to my father’s death, and ever since, I’ve been thinking that life is really short – eighty odd years and so I’m more than halfway there. The thing is I really love working, my great passion after my family.

“So I don’t want to cut my nose to spite my face, but at the same time I’m constantly fighting exhaustion and I don’t want to be in that position long term.”

But she said ultimately the decision on her future at the station will be made by someone “above her pay grade”.

The 46-year-old added: “So I might have to come to a point where I make a decision if there isn’t a capacity there to move the TV slot. Opening up about her father’s death, she said it has “hit me like a train”.

She revealed: “In a way there is no logic to that feeling.

“My father was 86, he had been unwell for a long period of time and yet we were all devastated that he was gone. You reflect differently on everything in your life when you lose a parent.

“It hit us all deeply which is testament to the man he was, someone who was very involved in all our lives and so proud of us all.”

