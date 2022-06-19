RTE star Baz Ashmawy says it was ‘very raw’ working on new documentary about death and funerals

Baz Ashmawy admitted he hated working on a documentary about death and funerals with his mother Nancy because it was “very raw”.

The 47-year-old, who became a household name after hit Sky show 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy, said he struggled to film Baz and Nancy’s Last Orders.

The RTE feature follows the pair as they candidly discuss death and what funeral options are available to those planning their own ceremony.

Presenter Baz said it was hard for him to hear what Nancy’s end of life plans were as it reminded him that she will not be around for ever.

He told The Irish Sunday Mirror: “I hated making this. I knew it would be hard but I had no idea.

“Normally I am really good at knowing what the work is going to be but this one was very raw and revealing and personal and a little too much for me to be honest.

“I think it’s an important conversation, thought provoking, but personally I found it very, very hard.”

During the one-hour show mother and son consider various funeral options – including water cremation and being buried in bright caskets.

They also retrace their own experiences with the deaths of loved ones.

Baz said despite him finding it a difficult subject to explore, Nancy seemed unfazed.

He added: “This is her show really. My mother was a nurse for 50 years, she would have held the hand of many elderly people at the end of their life.

“So she has a different relationship with death as to what I have.

“It grounds her in it, and she is a very lively woman and incredibly content.

“I was sitting with Nancy last night, I was up with her hanging out, and I said to her ‘I think I went through a bit of the grieving process doing it’.

“I probably dealt with certain things that you deal with when someone actually does die.

“I think by having that conversation and her showing me places and talking to me about personal things like her mother dying, it kind of made me start the grieving process.

“I don’t feel the same way that I did before making it.”

Baz, whose late dad left when he was eight, is very close to his mother and he revealed he still turns to her for advice.

He said: “We are pals, friends, we are tight. She’s still my mentor. I’m 47 and she’s someone I go to as we get comfort from each other. I help her with things and she helps me with things, I always respect her opinion and I never leave her house feeling worse than when I went in.”

In the show Nancy says she is not afraid of dying.

She tells the cameras: “I don’t fear death or being gone. I look forward to seeing my parents again. That’s my belief that you will see your family and friends.

“My next birthday please god I will be 78 and I’m still in good health.”

Baz and Nancy’s Last Orders is on Monday June 20 at 9.35pm on RTE One.

