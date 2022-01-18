RTE Operation Transformation leader Katie Jones leads annual 3km walk

Swords resident and Operation Transformation leader Katie Jones led a 3k walk around Holywell Park last Saturday.

The 24-year-old Dubliner has started her fitness journey on the popular RTE show and is supported by her partner Michael and their 18-month-old son Joshua.

Katie is eager to make positive changes for herself and her family.

The retail assistant was joined by Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seana O Rodaigh and lots of enthusiastic walkers ready to start their fitness journeys after the festive period.

The Operation Transformation walks had not been able to take place in the community for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr O Rodaigh said that the walk was a fantastic way of showing the community’s support for the local leader.

She said: “This was a perfect opportunity for people to kick start their ‘get fit’ New Year resolutions with a short fun walk and to hopefully use it to start exercising on a regular basis.

“It was fantastic to have Katie here today to show her our support as she embarks on her journey on Operation Transformation”

Senior Sports Development Officer, Niall Mc Guirk said that it was great to have local representation on the show.

He said: “This is our first OT walk in two years and we’re delighted to host it in Holywell Park for the first time. It has been a tough time for everyone, but I think we’ve all seen the benefits of physical activity during that period.

“It’s great to have a Operation Transformation leader in Fingal and we were delighted Katie could make it along today.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter