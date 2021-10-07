RTE Liveline listeners shocked hearing full story of ‘let’s rape her’ chants on DART

Liveline listeners were shocked hearing the full story of a gang of thugs chanting “let’s rape her” at a woman travelling alone on the DART.

Dublin TD Alan Farrell took to the airwaves to relay the disgusting comments he heard aboard the tram.

The politician was on his way home to Malahide after 11pm last night, when he heard a group of young men chanting “let’s rape her” as a lone woman got off at her stop.

He originally tweeted about the horrific event and slammed the culture of “toxic masculinity” that it portrayed.

Mr Farrell told Joe Duffy that the group of young people were not wearing masks, and had already caused trouble throughout the journey.

He said: “Unfortunately, I witnessed a group of lads with a couple of ladies with them, probably very early twenties, getting on the train at either Tara or Connolly.

“During the course of the journey, a number of women got off the train and there were calls of ‘let’s rape her’ on a number of occasions unfortunately.

“It was a horrendous experience.”

He asked other train users if he had heard the chant correctly, as he was so taken aback.

He said: “I had to double-check that I heard what I heard.

“There were a couple of lads beside me to my left and I asked them did I hear correctly and they said ‘yes’.”

The TD believes that there were more than ten people in the group, and was anxious that the commentary would escalate into something even more sinister.

He said: “I sat on the edge of my seat, listening just to make sure talk wasn’t going to turn into anything else.

“We have to do more to change this culture, this totally unacceptable commentary and treatment of women.

“I’m a father of two boys, eight and ten, and I’d be horrified if I thought that in a few years they’d use language like that in the presence of women, or even other men or boys.

Irish rail have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

An Irish Rail spokesperson told Dublin Live: “We have contacted Deputy Farrell earlier to get further information, so we can review CCTV and liaise with Gardaí on this appalling incident of verbal abuse and intimidation.”

