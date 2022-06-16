RTE Liveline listeners hear Royal Canal chaos as woman who can’t swim is pushed into water

A woman was left in a state of shock after she was pushed off her bike and into the Royal Canal by “brats”.

The incident occurred at the part of the canal beside the Brian Boru pub near Phibsborough where a number of anti-social incidents have taken place.

The woman, in her 30s, had to be saved by a passer-by because she couldn’t swim and was “terrified” of the water.

The yobs threw the women’s bike in the water after her while laughing.

Joe Duffy read out an eyewitnesses account of the incident on air.

He said: “The water is really deep in that part and if you can’t swim you could very easily drown.

“Whoever owns the little brats that were swimming in the Royal Canal on Tuesday last at around 5.50pm would want to sort their kids out.

“They thought it was funny to push a girl into the canal who was passing by. Not only could she not swim, and was terrified of water, they threw her bike in after laughing.

“I feel so bad and sicker to know this isn’t the first time. Any girls walking the canal please be careful.

“Luckily, a passer-by jumped in and got her out, fair play to him. I came along with my dog after the event and even better somebody filmed them.

“The poor girl is in shock and I hope she recovers. I am so sorry this happened.”

The gardai confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Gardai are investigating an incident in which a female cyclist (30s) was assaulted on the Royal Canal in Dublin on 14th June 2022 at approximately 5.50pm. Investigations are ongoing.”

It isn’t the first time an anti social incident has been associated with that part of the canal.

A Dublin man was previously forced to dive into a canal and swim for his life late at night to escape two muggers.

Pete Farrell was walking along the Royal Canal on a Sunday night when he was approached by a man on a bike and asked if he wanted to purchase drugs.

But after he declined, Mr Farrell was faced with a knife and ordered to empty his pockets.

When the man went to attack him, Pete jumped into the canal to swim away from the muggers.

He told Joe Duffy on RTE Radio One’s Liveline: “I was terrified in the water because he was like ‘I’m going to kill you’, and his voice had proper fury.

Luckily, Mr Farrell was able to escape his would-be muggers on the night.

